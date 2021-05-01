Pakistan to reduce inbound international flights to contain coronavirus spread: NCOC

The NCOC said that all those coming to Pakistan should produce a negative RT-PCR test taken maximum 72 hours before travelling. File Photo.

Islamabad

01 May 2021 16:56 IST

It said that travellers from the existing list of 22 countries banned to enter Pakistan would remain in place.

Pakistan has decided to reduce the inbound international flights up to 20 % of the current numbers from May 5 as part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, authorities said on Saturday.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), which is the main anti-corona body of Pakistan, said that the decision to decrease the number of inbound flights was taken in view of the prevailing pandemic situation.

“In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from May 5 to May 20. International flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20 % during this period,” the NCOC said in a statement.

They include South Africa, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Comoros, Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Brazil, Peru, Columbia, Chile, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Malawi, Seychelles, Somalia, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The NCOC said that all those coming to Pakistan should produce a negative RT-PCR test taken maximum 72 hours before travelling. Every passenger would undergo rapid antigen testing on arrival.

The NCOC added the decision would be reviewed on May 18.

The travel measure came as authorities reported 4,696 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the national tally to 824,519, while the COVID-19 death toll jumped to 17,957 with 146 persons succumbing to the disease in last one day.