Pakistan to keep top suspect in Daniel Pearl murder in jail

07 October 2020 22:15 IST

Government extends his custody by 3 months during SC hearing.

A British-born Pakistani man who has been on death row over the 2002 killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl will remain in jail for another three months despite his acquittal by a lower court earlier this year, according to a government order on Wednesday.

The development was announced by prosecutors during a brief hearing of the high-profile case at Pakistan’s Supreme Court, which was to decide whether the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, should stay in jail following his acquittal.

More time sought

The court convened on an appeal by Pearl’s family, seeking to keep Sheikh on death row over the beheading of the South Asia bureau chief of the Wall Street Journal.

According to Faisal Siddiqi, the lawyer representing Pearl’s family, government prosecutor Fiaz Shah told the judges he needed more time for paperwork in connection with the case. The judges then adjourned the hearing till October 21.

Mr. Siddiqi, who had expected the court to rule against Sheikh’s acquittal on Wednesday, said he still hopes such a decision would come before the expiration of the suspect’s new, 90-day detention.

Sheikh’s defence lawyer, Mahmood Shaikh, told he had expected his client to walk free on Wednesday.

“My client cannot he kept in jail for an indefinite period,” Mr. Shaikh said.

The government has opposed Sheikh’s release, despite his acquittal in April, saying it would endanger the public.

Sheikh had been convicted of helping lure Pearl to a meeting in the southern Pakistani port city of Karachi, where he was kidnapped. Pearl had been investigating the link between Pakistani militants and Richard C. Reid, dubbed the “Shoe Bomber”, who attempted to blow up a flight from Paris to Miami with explosives hidden in his shoes.