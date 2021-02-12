Pakistan test-fires‘high precision’ ballistic missile

ISLAMABAD

12 February 2021 03:33 IST

Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired a short range surface-to-surface ballistic missile capable of hitting land and sea targets with “high precision” up to 490 km away, its military said.

In a statement, it said the Babur cruise missile was “launched from a state-of-the-art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle”. According to the statement, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the military leadership congratulated engineers over the launch of the missile.

