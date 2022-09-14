World

Pakistan, Taliban say border crossfire caused casualties

Afghan and Pakistani authorities blamed each other on Wednesday for an overnight clash at the border that caused casualties on both sides.

Taliban in a statement on Wednesday said that Afghan authorities tried to stop Pakistani forces from building a checkpoint close to the border in eastern Paktia province's Dand-e Patan district, but the Pakistani forces opened fire.

Pakistan's military said in a statement that three soldiers were killed in the country's northwest by militant fire from across the Afghan border on Tuesday night.

The attack hit a border security post in Kurram, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman for the Taliban's government said that by understanding, no military installations can be built near the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

But Pakistani forces tried to build a post. Some people approached them to talk and discuss the matter, when suddenly the Pakistani forces opened fire, said Mr. Karimi.

“The issue is under investigation and (Taliban) leaders have been informed,” Mr. Karimi said.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan accuse each other of providing sanctuaries to their enemy insurgents — something both sides deny.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 14, 2022 10:13:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-taliban-say-border-crossfire-caused-casualties/article65891339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY