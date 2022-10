Pakistan summons U.S. ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

Reuters October 15, 2022 17:21 IST

Pakistan's Foreign Minister on Saturday said the U.S. ambassador to the country had been summoned after President Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion". The Minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Mr. Biden's comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement. Mr. Bhutto-Zardari said he didn't think the decision to summon the U.S. Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States. Mr. Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday.



