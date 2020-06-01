International

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over expulsion of High Commission officials on espionage charges

Pakistan conveyed that the Indian action was in “clear violation” of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the diplomatic norms.

Pakistan on Monday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register strong protest over India’s decision to expel two officials of its High Commission in New Delhi on charges of espionage.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said the Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned for a “strong demarche”, conveying Pakistan’s condemnation of the decision to declare two officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi persona non grata and rejection of all “baseless” allegations against them.

Pakistan also conveyed that the Indian action was in “clear violation” of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the diplomatic norms, the FO said in the early hours of Monday.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that the two staff members of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were lifted by the Indian authorities on May 31 on “false and unsubstantiated charges“.

They were, however, released on the High Commission’s intervention, it said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 9:11:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-summons-senior-indian-diplomat-over-expulsion-of-high-commission-officials-on-espionage-charges/article31719552.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY