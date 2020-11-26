Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission here to register its protest over the alleged “ceasefire violations” by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office said that due to “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” in Bagsar Sector of the LoC on Wednesday, 33-year-old Ansar, a resident of Garhi village, was killed.

The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary, it said in a statement.

