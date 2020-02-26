Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to protest against alleged ceasefire violations by Indian troops along the Line of Control in Kashmir.

The Foreign Office claimed that a 40-year-old civilian sustained serious injuries in the ceasefire violations by Indian troops in Nezapir Sector on Tuesday.

“This escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” it said, but did not identify the Indian diplomat.

Pakistan urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit; and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

India should permit UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions, it said.

India maintains that UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Simla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the LoC.