Pakistan summons India’s diplomat over alleged violation of airspace by ‘Indian-origin projectile’

March 11, 2022 13:38 IST

The Indian diplomat was told about the alleged violation of its airspace by an Indian-origin “super-sonic flying object” which entered into Pakistan on March 9.

Pakistan on Friday summoned the Indian Charge d'Affaires and lodged a strong protest against the alleged violation of its airspace by a "supersonic object" that descended near the city of Mian Channu.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press note said that India should investigate the incident that took place around 6.50 pm on Wednesday, and warned that there could be "unpleasant consequences" to such developments.

"The Indian diplomat was conveyed that the imprudent launch of the flying object not only caused damage to civilian property but also put at risk human lives on ground," declared the statement from the Office of the Spokesperson. Islamabad said the flight path of the object, presumably a surface-to-surface supersonic missile endangered civil aviation inside Pakistan.

"Such irresponsible incidents were also reflective of India's disregard for Air safety and callousness towards regional peace and stability," said the official statement.

The reported incident was taken up by the Pakistani side late evening Thursday during a briefing by the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Armed Forces when it was claimed that the object flew at an altitude of 40,000 feet and that the site of impact was not near any sensitive military installation.

The official statement on Friday urged India to take "effective measures to avoid the recurrence of such violations in future". Pakistan said the object hit civilian property on the ground but did not cause any loss of human lives. The Indian mission in Islamabad does not have a High Commissioner at present. The last High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria was withdrawn after Pakistan downgraded ties following Indian abrogation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.