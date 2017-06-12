Pakistan summons Indian Dy. High Commissioner, condemns alleged ceasefire violations

Pakistan on Monday summoned the Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Islamabad and condemned the alleged ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC). It accused India of deliberately targeting civilians, terming it contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws.

Director General South Asia & SAARC Dr. Mohammad Faisal summoned J.P. Singh and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” in Chirikot and Hot Spring Sectors on 10 and 12 June, 2017 respectively, resulting in the death of a civilian, Shabbir Khan (70) in Chirikot Sector, and Waqar Younas (18) and Asad Ali (19) in Hot Spring Sector, and injuries to three in Hot Spring Sector.”

This is the second summons received by the Deputy High Commissioner in two weeks.

The authorities urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC.

Earlier, a statement said that Pakistani troops effectively responded to the firing by India and claimed that there were reports of damage to Indian posts and casualties.

Last week, Directors General of Military Operations of Pakistan and India spoke on a hotline and agreed to scale down skirmishes on the LoC.

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited the LoC over the weekend and stated that Pakistan is capable of defeating all threats irrespective of the front.