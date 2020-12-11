International

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ‘ceasefire violations’

Pakistan on Friday summoned a senior diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Foreign Office alleged that due to the firing in the Hotspring sector of the LoC, a 55-year-old civilian sustained serious injuries.

The Foreign Office said that such “senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2020 4:42:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-summons-indian-diplomat-over-ceasefire-violations/article33307447.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY