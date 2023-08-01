HamberMenu
Pakistan suicide bombing death toll rises to 56

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack

August 01, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - PESHAWAR

Reuters
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday’s suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023.

Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday’s suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The death toll from a suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan that targeted a hard-line religious group's political rally has risen to 56, a government official said on Tuesday.

The toll from Sunday's attack in the Bajaur district on the border with Afghanistan could rise, said Anwar-ul-Haq, the region's deputy commissioner.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack on a gathering of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, which is known for its links to hardline Islamists but which condemns militants seeking to overthrow the government.

ALSO READ
Death toll rises to 54 in suicide blast at JUI-F political convention in Pakistan: Police

The party is allied with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's ruling coalition, which is preparing for a general election that must be held by November.

Mr. Sharif denounced the blast, which came after months of political tension and an economic crisis, as an attack on the democratic process.

Islamic State's Amaq news agency said in a claim for the attack on its Telegram channel that democracy was hostile to Islam.

"The attack comes in the natural context of the ongoing war waged by the Islamic State against 'democracy' as a regime hostile to true Islam and in conflict with its divine law," the news agency said.

