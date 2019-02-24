International

Pakistan sets up ‘Crisis Management Cell’ amid simmering Indo-Pak tension

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation on February 19, 2019. Photo: Twitter/@PTIofficial

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the nation on February 19, 2019. Photo: Twitter/@PTIofficial  

more-in

The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Saturday.

Pakistan has set up a “Crisis Management Cell” in the wake of heightened Indo-Pak tensions following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group that killed 40 CRPF soldiers, according to a media report.

The cell will keep all stakeholders updated over border situation and diplomatic contacts, Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune on Saturday.

The cell, set up in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, will remain operational throughout the week without any break, Mr. Faisal said.

Days after the Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said security forces have been given free hand to avenge the dastardly act.

Comments
Related Topics International
international relations
Pakistan
India-Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2019 11:07:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-sets-up-crisis-management-cell-amid-simmering-indo-pak-tension/article26356177.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story