GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Pakistan Senate to hold elections for top slots on April 8

In the Senate session, newly-elected senators will take oath and an election for the constitutional post of chairman Senate and deputy chairman Senate will be held.

April 08, 2024 12:46 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari

Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a session of the upper house of Parliament on April 9 for the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman amid opposition by jailed former premier Imran Khan's party over voting for top slots in an “incomplete house”.

According to an announcement by the President House on Sunday night, President Zardari has summoned the Senate to meet in the Parliament House, Islamabad on April 9 at 09:00 a.m.

Also Read | Pakistan Peoples Party nominates former PM Gilani for Senate chairman

In the Senate session, newly-elected senators will take oath and an election for the constitutional post of chairman Senate and deputy chairman Senate will be held, The News International reported.

The presiding officer nominated by the prime minister will administer the oath to the newly-elected senators. Members elected in the bye-elections of the Senate on vacant seats will also be administered the oath.

In the house of 96 members, 85 senators will take oath as the elections on 11 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were postponed by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The Senate elections were held last week except in KP, where the polls were postponed as the provincial Assembly remained incomplete following the non-administration of oaths to members elected on the reserved seats.

Mr. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which governs the province, has said the Election Commission’s decision to postpone the elections amounted to “poll robbery”.

It said that the delay was a “conspiracy” to tamper with the numbers in the upper house.

For top posts in the Senate, the Pakistan Peoples Party has nominated former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani for the chairman Senate slot.

The PTI has not nominated its candidate for the post of chairman Senate to challenge the joint candidate of the ruling coalition amid its opposition to the polls for the top slot.

Mr. Gilani — the nominee for the post of chairman Senate — has the support of 24 PPP senators, 19 of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), four of Balochistan Awami Party, three senators of Awami National Party, three independents and one senator of the National Party, taking the total tally to 54.

If three Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan senators and five Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam senators also support Gilani, then the tally of votes will be 62, which suggests that the ruling coalition nominee will be in a comfortable position to be elected.

On the other hand, PTI has the support of 20 senators, one each from BNP and PML-Q, which brings the total to 22. If the JUI-F chooses to sit with the opposition, then it would have a strength of 27 members.

The PML-N has not nominated anyone for the post of deputy chairman. The PML-N is mulling a woman lawmaker for the post.

Related Topics

World / Pakistan

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.