Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 5,90,000

Pakistan recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,780 new patients, taking the national tally to 5,90,508, the Health ministry said on March 7.
According to the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 13,205 with 39 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
As many as 1,595 patients were in a critical condition, it said, adding that the positivity rate was recorded at 4.5% on March 7.
The ministry said that 5,59,248 people have so far recovered from the contagion. The country has 18,055 active cases.
Pakistan’s positivity rate mostly remained below 3% in February but again started going up this month and has now crossed 4%.
Officials have warned of a third wave hitting the country if steps were not taken to stop the tide. PTI SH CPS
