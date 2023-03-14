ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan seeks U.S. help to secure ‘lenient treatment’ from IMF

March 14, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - Islamabad

Pakistan's economy is in dire straits; the foreign exchange reserves fell to a critically low level of $2.9 billion a few weeks ago

PTI

Pakistan is awaiting a much-needed $1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF). Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Cash-strapped Pakistan has decided to seek help from the U.S. to secure “lenient treatment” from the IMF, amid a delay in signing the staff-level agreement with the global lender.

Pakistan is awaiting a much-needed $1.1 billion tranche of funding from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Explained | Will shutting markets fix Pakistan's economy? 

After failing to convince the global lender, Islamabad is left with no option but to seek help from Washington and its western allies, in order to secure a “lenient treatment” from the IMF for moving towards the staff-level agreement, Geo News reported.

Pakistan's economy is in dire straits. The foreign exchange reserves fell to a critically low level of $2.9 billion a few weeks ago. Pakistan's longtime ally China is the only country that has refinanced $700 million to Islamabad.

Watch | Data Point: How Pakistan’s economy is faltering

The report said that Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar has established contacts with the U.S. diplomatic corps, based in Islamabad, and made requests to help end the lingering stalemate with the help of the U.S. treasury department.

“Without the blessing of Uncle Sam, things may not move in the desired direction, despite Pakistani authorities claiming that they had implemented all prior actions under the advice of the IMF, which were possible for them," sources were quoted as saying by the report.

"Now the IMF is asking to get 200% assurances from the friendly countries and multilateral creditors to fill the financing gap of $6-7 billion on external account till the end of June 2023,” the report added.

The IMF has asked Pakistan to get confirmation on external financing needs of $6 to $7 billion from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and multilateral creditors to fill the gap till the end of June 2023, it said.

The Fund considers that without full surety of external financing, the ‘sustainability’ of the loan facility could not be guaranteed, said an official.

Meanwhile, a senior government official said on Monday that the IMF side held a final meeting with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) officials on Monday, and now they hoped that the agreement would be signed in the next few days.

According to the official, the IMF also demanded abolishing the power sector subsidies on a permanent basis, as the Fund staff raised objections that the government had made commitments only till the end of the next financial year 2023-24.

However, the IMF wanted a commitment to abolish power subsidies on a permanent basis; therefore, they asked for bringing changes in the wording of the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies (MEFP) in the last meeting, held in the previous week.

Pakistan is taking various steps on the Fund's behest for the release of a $1.1 billion tranche under the $7 billion loan facility, including unveiling a mini-budget for fetching additional tax revenues of ₹170 billion by raising the GST rate from 17% to 18%.

Pakistan and the IMF have been holding virtual talks after the two sides held 10 days of intensive negotiations with an IMF delegation in Islamabad from January 31 to February 9, which failed to reach an agreement.

