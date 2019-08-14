International

Pakistan seeks emergency meeting of UN Security Council over Kashmir

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gestures during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi gestures during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

more-in

In video message, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he sent a formal letter to the president of the UNSC through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting

Pakistan has formally called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to discuss India’s move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.

In video message, Mr. Qureshi said that he sent a formal letter to the president of the UNSC through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.

Mr. Qureshi said that the letter will also be shared with all members of the UNSC.

“I have requested in the letter that a special meeting of the Security Council should be called to discuss those actions of India which we consider as illegal and against the UN resolutions,” he said.

Also Read
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Not easy to get global support on Kashmir: Pak foreign minister Qureshi

 

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to “accept the reality”.

Mr. Qureshi said that the decision to call for the UNSC meeting was taken in the meeting of high-profile National Security Committee meeting held last week.

Mr. Qureshi said Pakistan considered India’s actions in Kashmir as a threat to the regional peace.

“It is a mistake on the part of India if it thought that it could crush the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

Mr. Qureshi said whole of Pakistan will express solidary with Kashmiris on Wednesday.

Mr. Qureshi said that Kashmiris must remember that Pakistan stands with them and is ready to go to any extent for them.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National International
Pakistan
India-Pakistan
United Nations
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2019 4:34:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-seeks-emergency-meeting-of-unsc-over-kashmir/article29089258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY