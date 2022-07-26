Pakistan SC strikes down Deputy Speaker's ruling, names Pervez Elahi as Punjab Chief Minister

PTI July 26, 2022 22:17 IST

PTI July 26, 2022 22:17 IST

The court also ordered the Punjab Governor to swear in Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister before 11:30 P.M. Tuesday night

Riot policemen carry their gear as they walk past the Supreme Court building where the top court is hearing a case against the disputed ruling of deputy speaker in Punjab assembly over the election of the provincial chief minister, in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The court also ordered the Punjab Governor to swear in Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister before 11:30 P.M. Tuesday night

Pakistan's Supreme Court on July 26 declared Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker's decision to reject 10 votes as unconstitutional and named PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Elahi as the Chief Minister of the politically crucial province, in a major setback to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pervez Elahi, who lost the election held on Friday despite getting a majority vote, challenged the ruling of deputy speaker Dost Mazari who handed victory to Hamza, son of Prime Minister Sharif. A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar, which heard the case, ruled that Pervez Elahi is the chief minister of Punjab province. During the election, Mr. Mazari had decided against counting the votes of 10 PML-Q lawmakers, which were cast in Mr. Elahi’s favour, citing a letter written by party President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in which he had instructed them to vote for Hamza instead. The court also ordered the Punjab Governor to swear in Pervez Elahi as Chief Minister before 11:30 P.M. Tuesday night.



Our code of editorial values