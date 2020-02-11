Pakistan says its nuclear security regime at par with international standards

Pakistan on Monday said its national nuclear security regime was at par with international standards and guidelines.

The Foreign Office issued a statement on the occasion of the third International Conference on Nuclear Security (ICONS) being organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on 10-14 February.

The (nuclear security) regime is based on an extensive legislative and regulatory framework governing the security of nuclear materials, radioactive substances, associated facilities and activities, said FO.

It said the security regime was backed by strong institutions and organisations with the requisite authorities, resources and trained manpower for effective implementation.

It said that on the occasion of the third ICONS, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has published a booklet on Pakistan’s Nuclear Security Regime. Copies of the booklet were distributed among the participants of the ICONS.

The FO said this step was part of Pakistan’s practice to share information on the measures taken to further strengthen nuclear security and to demonstrate the high-level attention that nuclear security continues to receive in Pakistan.