Pakistan reports third death

Islamabad

20 March 2020 22:18 IST

The third death was reported from Sindh province where the number of cases rose to 238, according to provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked people to self-quarantine for at least another 45 days as the country reported its third COVID-19 death and the total number of cases rose to 464. The third death was reported from Sindh province where the number of cases rose to 238, according to provincial spokesman Murtaza Wahab.

Already two patients died in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa where the number of positive cases has increased to 23, provincial health minister Taimur Jhagra said.

At least 16 more cases were reported in Punjab where the tally touched 96, according to a notification issued by the provincial health department spokesperson Qaiser Asif.

More cases surfaced in Balochistan where the number of infected persons is 81. Another 23 were in Gilgit-Baltistan, two in Islamabad and one in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the media in Islamabad on Friday said people should self-quarantine for at least another 45 days to help tackle the coronavirus crisis.

Commenting on future course of action to contain the outbreak, Mr. Khan said, Our strategy is a little different from a complete lockdown, considering Pakistan’s socio-economic realities.