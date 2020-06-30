Pakistan reports 2,846 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths

Pakistan has reported 2,846 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 209,337, while the number of fatalities reached 4,304 after 118 people died of the disease in the country, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Out of the total number of infections, Sindh reported 81,985 cases, Punjab 75,501, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 26,115, Islamabad 12,775, Balochistan 10,426, Gilgit-Baltistan 1,470 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 1,065 cases.
The Ministry of National Health Services said that 2,846 new coronavirus cases and 118 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.
A total of 98,503 patients have recovered from the disease and 2,689 are in critical condition.
The authorities have till now conducted 1,283,092 tests, including 20,930 in the last 24 hours.
