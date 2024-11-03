ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan reports 2 new polio cases; yearly tally rises to 45

Published - November 03, 2024 11:29 am IST - Islamabad

Pakistan reports 45 polio cases this year, with new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting ongoing eradication challenges

PTI

Health workers administer polio drops to children during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Lahore on October 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The number of polio cases in Pakistan this year has risen to 45 after two fresh cases were detected in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest cases surfaced in the Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan provinces, Geo News reported, quoting the National Emergency Operations Centre.

Polio in Pakistan: Another vaccination campaign begins after worrying surge

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed the cases as those of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).

ADVERTISEMENT

This marks the second polio case this year from both districts, where environmental samples tested positive for WPV1, highlighting a high risk of virus transmission in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Five children among nine killed in bombing targeting police assigned for polio drive in Pakistan

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, WPV1 has been detected in 76 districts from all four provinces of the county, indicating the virus' widespread circulation.

The detection of new cases has jolted Pakistan's efforts to curb the spread of the crippling disease, for which a nationwide eradication programme is ongoing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The week-long polio vaccination campaign began on Monday, aiming to vaccinate over 45 million children under five years of age against the virus.

Also Read: Four new polio cases reported in October in Pakistan; tally rises to 37 this year

Of the 45 cases detected in Pakistan this year, 22 were reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Punjab and Islamabad, each, according to the report.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US