GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan reports 2 new polio cases; yearly tally rises to 45

Pakistan reports 45 polio cases this year, with new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, highlighting ongoing eradication challenges

Published - November 03, 2024 11:29 am IST - Islamabad

PTI
Health workers administer polio drops to children during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Lahore on October 28, 2024.

Health workers administer polio drops to children during a door-to-door vaccination campaign in Lahore on October 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The number of polio cases in Pakistan this year has risen to 45 after two fresh cases were detected in the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, authorities said on Saturday.

The latest cases surfaced in the Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan provinces, Geo News reported, quoting the National Emergency Operations Centre.

Polio in Pakistan: Another vaccination campaign begins after worrying surge

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed the cases as those of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1).

This marks the second polio case this year from both districts, where environmental samples tested positive for WPV1, highlighting a high risk of virus transmission in the region.

Five children among nine killed in bombing targeting police assigned for polio drive in Pakistan

According to The Express Tribune newspaper, WPV1 has been detected in 76 districts from all four provinces of the county, indicating the virus' widespread circulation.

The detection of new cases has jolted Pakistan's efforts to curb the spread of the crippling disease, for which a nationwide eradication programme is ongoing.

The week-long polio vaccination campaign began on Monday, aiming to vaccinate over 45 million children under five years of age against the virus.

Also Read: Four new polio cases reported in October in Pakistan; tally rises to 37 this year

Of the 45 cases detected in Pakistan this year, 22 were reported from Balochistan, 12 from Sindh, nine from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and one from Punjab and Islamabad, each, according to the report.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation.

Published - November 03, 2024 11:29 am IST

Related Topics

Pakistan / poliomyelitis / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.