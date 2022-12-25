ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan repeals colonial-era law against suicide

December 25, 2022 01:50 am | Updated December 24, 2022 09:52 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

Suicide is still a crime in some countries and though many nations have abolished laws against it, there is still stigma that surrounds it

AP

The development came in the form of an amendment, signed late Friday by President Arif Alvi and announced by his office on Twitter. File | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan has amended a section of the country's criminal law to repeal a colonial-era legislation against suicide, the president's office announced.

The development came in the form of an amendment, signed late Friday by President Arif Alvi and announced by his office on Twitter. The amendment, introduced by the secular Pakistan People's Party, was approved by the parliament's upper house, or Senate, three months ago.

Under the previous legislation — a vestige of colonial times from before the 1947 partition that carved out India and Pakistan from the former British Empire — attempted suicide was punishable by up to one year in prison, a fine or both in Pakistan.

Salman Sufi, a close aide of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, welcomed the amendment and said that each and every person in distress, considering an extreme measure such as taking one's own life, must be helped and saved.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suicide is still a crime in some countries and though many nations have abolished laws against it, there is still stigma that surrounds it.

According to a 2019 World Health Organization report about suicide worldwide, more than 700,000 people died by suicide that year, prompting the introduction of new guidance to help countries improve suicide prevention and care.

WHO estimated that at least eight people in 100,000 took their own life in Pakistan in 2019, though the actual number is believed to be far higher as many cases go unreported to avoid a police investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US