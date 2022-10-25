Pakistan Prime Minister Sharif greets Hindu community members on Deepavali

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his greetings

PTI Islamabad:
October 25, 2022 00:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister of PakistanShehbaz Sharif. File. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended his greetings to the Hindu community members on the occasion of Deepavali, the festival of lights.

“Wishing the Hindu community in Pakistan and around the world on Diwali, the festival of lights. May the day bring peace, joy and harmony to our world,” Mr. Sharif, who is on a two day visit to Saudi Arabia, said in a tweet.

Apart from Prime Minister Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended his greetings on the occasion of Deepavali.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish a happy Diwali for the Hindu brothers and sisters,” he said while addressing the National Assembly.

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in the country.

The majority of Pakistan’s Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Pakistan
India-Pakistan

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app