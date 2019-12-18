Pakistan Prime Minister calls emergency meet to discuss Musharraf verdict

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned an emergency meeting of his party’s core committee to discuss the conviction of former military dictator Pervez Musharraf, a day after the powerful Army said the verdict caused “pain and anguish” in the armed forces.

The meeting will also discuss matters related to legislation regarding the extension of services of the Army chief and the appointment of a Chief Election Commissioner and other members of the electoral body.

Sources in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf said that Mr. Khan would take senior party leader on board on the policy regarding the conviction of Mr. Musharraf.

Interestingly, Mr. Khan while in opposition supported prosecution of Musharraf in the treason case.

Mr. Khan was in Geneva on Tuesday to attend the ‘Global Refugee Forum’ when a bench of a special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, on Tuesday found the ailing 76-year-old former Army chief, now living in Dubai on self-exile, guilty of high treason and handed him the death sentence.

Mr. Musharraf’s sentencing angered the Army, which said that the verdict caused “pain and anguish” in the rank and file of armed forces.