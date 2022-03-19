Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Pakistan Political Turmoil

Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | Pakistan Political TurmoilMarch 19, 2022 12:33 IST
In this episode of Worldview with Suhasini Haidar, we look at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s no-confidence vote and its impact on India.
In this episode, we look at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s no-confidence vote and its impact on India. Opposition leaders in Pakistan have come together to present a no-confidence resolution against PM Imran Khan’s PTI government, which is now set to be taken up on March 28th.