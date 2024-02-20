Pakistan political crisis | Latest round of talks between PML-N, PPP on coalition government formulation inconclusive

February 20, 2024 10:52 am | Updated 10:52 am IST - Islamabad

The latest round of talks between the top leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has ended inconclusively after both sides failed to reach a consensus on a power-sharing formula to form a coalition government in Pakistan following a fractured verdict in the election.

The meeting, held at the residence of PML-N senior leader Senator Ishaq Dar in Parliament lodges, in Islamabad, on February 20, saw the participation of prominent figures from both parties. The PPP delegation comprised Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan, and others, the Express Tribune newspaper reported on February 20.

This was the fifth round of discussions between the PML-N and the PPP coordination committees to end the political stalemate after the February 8 elections resulted in a hung Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a three-hour deliberation on Monday, the negotiation hit a snag prompting a temporary halt, with both the PML-N and the PPP agreeing to reconvene at 10 p.m. on Monday. However, the meeting did not take place.

Eventually, at 11 p.m., the PML-N concluded their meeting, announcing that discussions with PPP would resume on Wednesday. In an informal conversation with reporters after the first round of the meeting, PML-N leader Azam Nazir Tarar conveyed a positive trajectory in the ongoing discussions. “Some things have already been decided on the matter of PPP's inclusion in the Cabinet,” Mr. Tarar was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The general elections have been controversial with several serious allegations of widespread rigging to alter the results. More than 11 days after the voting, there is still no clarity on which party would form the government at the Centre.

Though independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the maximum number of seats in Parliament, PML-N and PPP have announced that they will form a coalition government after the elections resulted in a hung Parliament.

However, despite multiple rounds of talks, a decision regarding PPP's inclusion in the Cabinet remained elusive. Meanwhile, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) pledged its support for the PML-N on Monday.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of 265 contested seats in the 266-member National Assembly. Independent candidates — a majority backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won 93 National Assembly seats in the election.

The PML-N won 75 seats while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has also agreed to support them with their 17 seats.

In an informal dialogue with journalists, Sindh Governor and MQM-P leader Kamran Tessori said, "We stand united in the challenging task of government formation. MQM-P has assured full support [to PML-N]."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.