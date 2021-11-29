International

Pakistan police station set afire over Koran desecration

Thousands of people mobbed a Pakistani police station, setting fire to it and nearby checkposts after demanding that officers hand over a man accused of burning the Koran, the police said on Monday.

The crowd of up to 5,000 people surrounded the police station in Charsadda town in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday night, also setting fire to more than 30 cars.

On Monday morning, around 2,000 people remained outside the police station burning uniforms of officers.

“The mob stormed the police station asking to hand over the man to them so they could burn him alive like he burnt the Holy Koran,” district police chief, Asif Bahadur told AFP.

The identity and religion of the accused has not been disclosed by police, Mr. Bahadur said.

“The motive behind burning the copy of the Holy Quran is still unknown but we are investigating.”


