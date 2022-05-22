Pakistan police arrest 6 men over 'honour killing' of sisters

AP May 22, 2022 19:23 IST

Police said that the two women, who had had Spanish citizenship, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain.

Google Maps image locates Gujrat district in Pakistan’s Punjab Province.

Police said that the two women, who had had Spanish citizenship, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain.

Pakistani police arrested six men from the same family on Sunday, accused of murdering two sisters who were from the same village but also had Spanish citizenship. Police said that Urooj Abbas, 21, and Anisa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands — cousins from forced marriages — to Spain. They were severely tortured and shot dead in the Gujrat district of Punjab Province. Officer Ataur Rehman said that murder charges were levelled against the victims’ brother, a paternal uncle, both husbands, a cousin, and both fathers-in-law. Two unknown suspects and another relative also charged in the murder were still at large. Forced marriages are common in rural areas of conservative Pakistan, where relatives don't hesitate to kill women who refuse them or ignore the opinions of family elders. Rights groups say around 1,000 women are killed every year in so-called honour killings in Pakistan.



