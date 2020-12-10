Pakistan police arrest 5 Taliban terrorists, claim to thwart attack

Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies on Thursday claimed to have thwarted a terror attack with the arrest of five Taliban terrorists here.
According to the Punjab police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), the Afghan terrorists had planned to bomb the Civil Secretariat that houses the offices of the province’s civil bureaucracy.
The terrorists were heading for Punjab Civil Secretariat, Lahore to bomb it. They were arrested just before their departure from Shahdara area of Lahore, the CTD said in a statement.
A joint team of CTD and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) conducted an intelligence-based operation in Shahdara and arrested five terrorists of Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) just before they could leave their place to bomb Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, it said.
These terrorists disclosed that they had come from Afghanistan two months ago, the CTD said, adding that Qari Mujeebur Rehman, an undercover officer of Afghan Intelligence Agency NDS, had met them in Jalalabad and given them this task.
An improvised explosive device, hand grenade, pistols and ammunition have been recovered from them. Pakistani and Afghan currency were also recovered.
Cell phones containing videos of sensitive installations including Civil Secretariat were also seized, the CTD said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath