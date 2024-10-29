ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia on October 29

Published - October 29, 2024 05:05 am IST - Islamabad

Mr. Shehbaz is likely to hold bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials.

PTI

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a two-day official visit, during which he is likely to hold talks with the Gulf country's top leadership and attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII).

The 8th edition of FII is being held in Riyadh from October 29-30, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

"Prime Minister Shehbaz will be accompanied by key Cabinet ministers,” it said.

Shehbaz is likely to hold bilateral talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other senior officials. The two sides will discuss the economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and explore bilateral cooperation in the economic, energy, and defence domains.

He is also expected to engage with participating leaders and entrepreneurs on the sidelines of the FII conference.

The FII serves as an important platform for countries to showcase their economic strength, draw foreign investments, and engage in dialogue to shape a sustainable future.

This year's FII is themed ‘Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow’ and will focus on global investments, aimed at addressing major issues such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.

