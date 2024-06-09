GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, President Xi Jinping agree to upgrade CPEC

This was the first meeting of Sharif with President Xi since assuming office in 2024.

Published - June 09, 2024 03:32 am IST - Islamabad

PTI
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, June 7, 2024.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, June 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping in their meeting have affirmed consensus on the upgradation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and advancing high-quality development of the multi-billion dollar project in the second phase.  The two leaders held an in-depth discussion at the historic Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday during the five-day official visit of Sharif which began on June 4.

The two leaders were accompanied by the Ministers and senior officials. This was the first meeting of Sharif with President Xi since assuming office in 2024.

According to the state media, the two leaders showed consensus on the up-gradation of the CPEC and advancing the development of the mega project in the second phase.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is the flagship project of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

The BRI is seen as an attempt by China to further its influence abroad with infrastructure projects funded by Chinese investments across the world.

China has also invested billions in various power projects and road networks in Pakistan under the USD 65 billion CPEC plan, but the implementation of various projects has slowed in recent months.

Associated Press of Pakistan reported that Prime Minister Sharif briefed President Xi on Pakistan’s policies for economic reform and sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernisation and regional connectivity and the critical role played by the CPEC in Pakistan’s development.

The prime minister recalled the historic visit of President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015 when the CPEC was formally operationalised, marking a new chapter in the bilateral relationship.

He asserted Pakistan’s commitment to high-quality development of the CPEC and to foster synergy between the development strategies of the two countries through close coordination.

Commending President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative and Global Development Initiative (GDI), the prime minister underscored that as the flagship project of BRI, the CPEC had significantly contributed to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

He underlined that the government’s agenda for people-centric, socio-economic development resonates with the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ embraced by China.

The two leaders reaffirmed the time-honoured ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and expressed the resolve to further deepen cooperation across diverse domains ranging from political and security to economic, trade, and people-to-people exchanges.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments including Afghanistan, Palestine and South Asia, including Kashmir.

President Xi Jinping also hosted a banquet in honour of the prime minister, where another round of discussion on different matters of mutual interests was held.

Radio Pakistan reported that Sharif in the meeting reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. The two sides reiterated their longstanding support for each other's issues of core interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan / China

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.