Pakistan PM Imran Khan tweets ‘fake’ video on UP violence, deletes it later

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Imran Khan had tweeted a video with the caption “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling “fake news” after he tweeted a video of what he claimed was police action in Uttar Pradesh but turned out to be of an incident in Bangladesh.

Mr. Khan shared the video on his Twitter handle claiming that it was of police violence targeting Muslims in UP. He captioned it — “Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP”.

Twitterati soon called out the Pakistan Prime Minister for tweeting fake news to target India. Later, the tweeted videos were deleted from his account.

“Tweet Fake News. Get Caught. Delete Tweet. Repeat,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted with hashtag ‘Old habits die hard’.

“This is not from U.P, but from a May, 2013 incident in Dhaka, Bangladesh.The RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed,” Uttar Pradesh Police wrote on the microblogging site, tagging Mr. Khan’s tweet.

