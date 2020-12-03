Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Prince Charles talk over phone; discuss climate change, COVID-19

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Khan agreed on the need for greater global co-operation in dealing with shared global challenges, the British High Commission said in a statement.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and U.K.’s Prince Charles on Thursday spoke over phone and reaffirmed the close bond between the two commonwealth nations as they discussed various issues, including climate change and COVID-19.

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister Khan agreed on the need for greater global co-operation in dealing with shared global challenges, especially on climate change and protecting the environment, the British High Commission said in a statement.

The U.K. is hosting COP26 (Climate Change Conference) next year and Prince Charles welcomed Pakistan’s resolve to tackle the threat of climate change, reaffirming the U.K.’s support for increased use of renewable energy in Pakistan.

They reaffirmed the close and unique bonds between the two commonwealth nations including how the U.K. and Pakistan show the best of international friendship, it said. Prince Charles, during the call, also condoled the deaths due to COVID-19 in Pakistan, the statement said. Pakistan has reported 8,205 deaths due to COVID-19.