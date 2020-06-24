International

‘Pakistan plane crash was caused by pilot error’

A plane crash which killed 97 people in Pakistan last month was because of human error by the pilots, who were discussing the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis during the landing, according to an initial report released on Wednesday.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed into a crowded residential area on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport. “The pilot, as well as the (air traffic) controller, didn’t follow the standard rules,” said Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Pakistan’s Aviation Minister, announcing the findings in Parliament. He said the pilots had been discussing the virus as they attempted to land the Airbus A320 and had disengaged the craft’s autopilot.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2020 10:50:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-plane-crash-was-caused-by-pilot-error/article31909073.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY