Pakistan Pashtun leader critical of Army held

A prominent Pakistani Pashtun minority leader, known for criticising the country’s powerful military, was arrested on Monday on alleged sedition charges, leading to calls for his immediate and unconditional release.

Manzoor Pashteen, 27, chief of the rights-based alliance Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), attended a gathering on January 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan city, where he had allegedly said that the 1973 Constitution violated basic human rights, Dawn newspaper reported. He was arrested along with nine others.