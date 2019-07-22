International

Pakistan new lobbyist in U.S. a controversial ex-lawmaker

more-in

The Embassy of Pakistan here has hired the services of a former American lawmaker as a lobbyist, who had resigned from the House of Representatives amid a scandal.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s U.S. Ambassador Majeed Khan signed a contract with former Republican Congressman Tom Reynolds, representing Holland and Knight lobbying firm, to advance Pakistan’s interests in the U.S.

“Joining former Congressman Reynolds will be a team comprising other former members of Congress, former senior administration officials, capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts,” the Embassy said in a media release.

Mr. Reynolds represented New York’s 26th Congressional District for about a decade from 1999 to 2009. Amid a raging controversy surrounding a paedophile ring, and financial scandal involving National Republican Congressional Committee, he announced on March 20, 2008 that he would not run for a sixth term.

At that time, he was the fourth most powerful Republican Congressman in the House of Representatives.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
lobbying
USA
Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 22, 2019 11:08:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-new-lobbyist-in-us-a-controversial-ex-lawmaker/article28658752.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY