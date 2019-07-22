Pakistan new lobbyist in U.S. a controversial ex-lawmaker

The Embassy of Pakistan here has hired the services of a former American lawmaker as a lobbyist, who had resigned from the House of Representatives amid a scandal.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s U.S. Ambassador Majeed Khan signed a contract with former Republican Congressman Tom Reynolds, representing Holland and Knight lobbying firm, to advance Pakistan’s interests in the U.S.

“Joining former Congressman Reynolds will be a team comprising other former members of Congress, former senior administration officials, capitol Hill veterans and other professional experts,” the Embassy said in a media release.

Mr. Reynolds represented New York’s 26th Congressional District for about a decade from 1999 to 2009. Amid a raging controversy surrounding a paedophile ring, and financial scandal involving National Republican Congressional Committee, he announced on March 20, 2008 that he would not run for a sixth term.

At that time, he was the fourth most powerful Republican Congressman in the House of Representatives.