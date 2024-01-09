GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Navy says deployment of ships in Arabian Sea region not aimed at helping any country against Houthis

Yemen's Houthi militants have claimed responsibility for the hijacking as well as attempts to hijack commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea “in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza".

January 09, 2024 01:10 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - Karachi

PTI
A view of a Chinese warship that was constructed for the Pakistan Navy.

A view of a Chinese warship that was constructed for the Pakistan Navy.

“Pakistan’s decision to deploy warships in the Arabian Sea to maintain its maritime security in international waters and not to help a specific country against Yemen’s Houthis militants,” the Pakistan Navy has said.

A Pakistan Navy spokesperson clarified the deployment of ships was not aimed at helping any country against Yemen’s Houthis.

Yemen's Houthi militants have claimed responsibility for the hijacking as well as attempts to hijack commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea “in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza".

The spokesperson said the Pakistan Navy’s stance was the same as the government that it supported the Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza.

He said the ships were continuously patrolling the Arabian Sea to ensure the safety of Pakistan’s trade routes. He said continuous aerial surveillance of commercial passages was also being carried out to ensure the safety of Pakistan and international merchant ships.

The Pakistan Navy decided to deploy their ships on Sunday after the Indian Navy rescued 21 crew members from a merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea following a hijacking distress call, the latest incident of an attack on commercial ships in the region.

The move came after many vessels were rerouted from the Red Sea following drone and missile attacks carried out by Yemen's Houthis.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea, with potential consequences for the world economy. Iran says its allies act on their own and not on orders from Tehran.

Related Topics

Pakistan / Iran / Yemen

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.