Pakistan Navy says deployment of ships in Arabian Sea region not aimed at helping any country against Houthis

“Pakistan’s decision to deploy warships in the Arabian Sea to maintain its maritime security in international waters and not to help a specific country against Yemen’s Houthis militants,” the Pakistan Navy has said.

A Pakistan Navy spokesperson clarified the deployment of ships was not aimed at helping any country against Yemen’s Houthis.

Yemen's Houthi militants have claimed responsibility for the hijacking as well as attempts to hijack commercial ships in the Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea “in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza".

The spokesperson said the Pakistan Navy’s stance was the same as the government that it supported the Palestinians in war-ravaged Gaza.

He said the ships were continuously patrolling the Arabian Sea to ensure the safety of Pakistan’s trade routes. He said continuous aerial surveillance of commercial passages was also being carried out to ensure the safety of Pakistan and international merchant ships.

The Pakistan Navy decided to deploy their ships on Sunday after the Indian Navy rescued 21 crew members from a merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea following a hijacking distress call, the latest incident of an attack on commercial ships in the region.

The move came after many vessels were rerouted from the Red Sea following drone and missile attacks carried out by Yemen's Houthis.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have attacked international shipping in the Red Sea, with potential consequences for the world economy. Iran says its allies act on their own and not on orders from Tehran.