International

Pakistan National Assembly Speaker tests COVID 19 positive

In this photo released by the National Assembly, the leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan, left, greets speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Pakistan's lower house of parliament elected Qaiser, an ally of Khan, to be its next speaker on Wednesday, paving the way for the former cricket star and longtime politician to become the next prime minister.

In this photo released by the National Assembly, the leader of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf party Imran Khan, left, greets speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad, Pakistan, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018. Pakistan's lower house of parliament elected Qaiser, an ally of Khan, to be its next speaker on Wednesday, paving the way for the former cricket star and longtime politician to become the next prime minister.   | Photo Credit: AP

“I tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined myself in my house. I urge the entire nation to take preventive measures,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday after he received his test report from the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and went into self-isolation, he confirmed in a tweet.

“I tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined myself in my house. I urge the entire nation to take preventive measures,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday after he received his test report from the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad.

Mr. Qaiser’s brother, Abdul Wahid confirmed to The Express Tribune that the NA speaker’s son and daughter were also tested positive for the contagious disease and have been quarantined.

Earlier, Mr. Qaiser’s brother-in-law and sister were diagnosed with the disease.

In violation of the government’s policy of social distancing, Mr. Qaiser had reportedly hosted Iftar-dinner at his residence on Monday.

He has joined the list of politicians who have contracted the deadly disease that has so far infected 16,353 people and claimed 361 lives across the country.

Just three days ago, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also tested positive.

On April 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested after Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi, who met him a few days ago, was diagnosed positive for the respiratory illness.

Fortunately, the premier was reported negative a day after the test.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 9:55:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-national-assembly-speaker-tests-covid-19-positive/article31478353.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY