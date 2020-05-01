Pakistan National Assembly Speaker tests COVID 19 positive

Pakistan’s National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and went into self-isolation, he confirmed in a tweet.

“I tested positive for coronavirus and quarantined myself in my house. I urge the entire nation to take preventive measures,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday after he received his test report from the National Institute of Health (NIH) in Islamabad.

Mr. Qaiser’s brother, Abdul Wahid confirmed to The Express Tribune that the NA speaker’s son and daughter were also tested positive for the contagious disease and have been quarantined.

Earlier, Mr. Qaiser’s brother-in-law and sister were diagnosed with the disease.

In violation of the government’s policy of social distancing, Mr. Qaiser had reportedly hosted Iftar-dinner at his residence on Monday.

He has joined the list of politicians who have contracted the deadly disease that has so far infected 16,353 people and claimed 361 lives across the country.

Just three days ago, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also tested positive.

On April 21, Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested after Edhi Foundation Chairman Faisal Edhi, who met him a few days ago, was diagnosed positive for the respiratory illness.

Fortunately, the premier was reported negative a day after the test.