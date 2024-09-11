Pakistan NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq suspends five security officials following arrest of Opposition lawmakers

Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) suspended five security officials following the arrest of Opposition lawmakers belonging to jailed former premier Imran Khan’s party from the Parliament building.

Mr. Sadiq, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, took action after plain-cloth officials reportedly entered the Parliament on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) to arrest lawmakers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, including party chairman Gohar Ali Khan. The crackdown prompted an outcry even by the parties which are part of the coalition government.

Members of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), both government allies, expressed discontent with the arrests, warning that it would further escalate tensions.

“The Speaker was livid after the incident, which showed his inability to safeguard the rights of his fellow Parliamentarians and vowed to fix the responsibility and punish the attackers. Following an inquiry, Sadiq took action,” sources said.

According to an official statement, Sergeant-at-Arms (BPS-20) Muhammad Ishfaq Ashraf was suspended for 120 days.

“During the period of his suspension, he will be entitled to draw pay and allowances as admissible under the applicable rules,” the order read, adding that the action was taken under Rule 5(1) (suspension and leave) of the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020.

In a separate notice, the suspension orders were issued for Security Assistant Waqas Ahmed (grade-14 official) and three junior security assistants (grade-9 officials), including Obaidullah, Waheed Safdar and Muhammad Haroon.

The four were suspended for 120 days and were entitled to draw pay and allowances as admissible under the applicable rules.

PTI leaders faced the ire of the authorities after its rally held on Sunday (September 8, 2024) in the suburbs of Islamabad, demanding the release of their leader Imran Khan and warning to get him out of jail through street protests.

Apart from the controversial speeches made by some leaders, the PTI workers clashed with police, resulting in injuries to several police officials.

The 71-year-old former-cricketer-turned-politician faces a slew of legal cases and has been in prison for more than a year after being sentenced in a graft case.

Imran Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been in jail in different cases.

Top leaders of Imran Khan’s PTI arrested outside parliament in Islamabad

Police filed cases against the PTI workers and lawmakers following the clashes. Those arrested included at least 11 members of Parliament and so far only PTI chairman Gohar Khan has been released.

Gohar, while addressing the Parliament, announced a boycott of the proceedings and said only nine to ten of its members would attend to show token presence. "This is our protest,” the PTI leader said, as he clarified that the PTI would not resign from the Parliament or any assembly.

Speaking to the media after his release on Tuesday evening (September 10, 2024), Gohar termed the arrests as an attack on the Parliament and September 9 as "a black day for Pakistan".

"PTI will not forget this," he said. "This time, CCTV footage would be disclosed and this time, the common person would not be punished." He said that the PTI was targeted by the government, but the party forgave it for the sake of the country, people and democracy.

He warned that if the largest political party was not given space, then non-political elements would get stronger. “Extremist and separatist movements will get stronger,” he said. He also announced to challenge the arrest of other party leaders in the high court.