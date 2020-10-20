Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Shehbaz Sharif sent to jail

Shehbaz is the younger brother of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was sent to jail on Tuesday in a money laundering case.

Mr. Shehbaz, the younger brother of three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 28 after a court here rejected his bail application in the Rs 700 crore money laundering case.

Next day, the 69-year-old former Chief Minister of Punjab province was sent on a physical remand by an accountability court.

On Tuesday, an accountability court of Lahore rejected the NAB’s plea seeking further extension to his physical remand.

‘No questions asked’

Mr. Shehbaz told the court that NAB didn’t ask any questions about money laundering during his three weeks detention.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Shehbaz criticised the Imran Khan government for arresting Mohammad Safdar, son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif. Mr. Shehbaz also termed unholy alliance of Imran Khan and NAB behind political victimisation of opposition leaders. He has been shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.