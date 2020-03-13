International

Pakistan media mogul remanded

Pakistani media mogul and the owner of Jang/Geo group, Mir Shakilur Rehman, was on Friday remanded in custody of the country’s anti-graft body till March 25 in a 34-year-old land allotment case.

Mr. Rehman was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau on Thursday on charges that he illegally acquired 54 plots on a prime location in Lahore at a throwaway price in 1986 during the tenure of then-chief minister of Punjab Nawaz Sharif. An accountability court in Lahore accepted the plea of NAB and remanded him in its custody for 12 days.

