Pakistan launches its first-ever digital census

March 02, 2023

Pakistan Wednesday launched its first-ever digital population and housing census, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif saying that it will help future planning and efficient utilisation of resources ahead of this year's general elections.

"Today marks the launch of Pakistan's very first Digital Census'23. This transparent system of data collection will feed into informed decision-making, future planning & efficient utilisation of resources. Congrats to all the organisations for designing this system indigenously," Mr. Shehbaz said in a tweet.

The Pakistan's Bureau of Statistics is conducting the census amid tight security. Chief Census Commissioner Dr. Naeemuz Zafar inaugurated the field activities by marking the first building structure in ‘House Listing App’.

"The Digital Census Field activities of 7th Population and Housing Census — the first ever digital census — have started on Wednesday in all over Pakistan digitally for the first time in the history of the country,” he said.

He added this census will ‘geo tag’ all structures of Pakistan that will provide a framework for economic census.

"Some 92,754 enumerators are fully motivated and engaged in door-to-door field activities which started on Wednesday all over Pakistan,” he said.

The people have been asked to enter their family details through the internet. The digital platform has been provided for the population and housing census in which everyone will be able to register oneself and his/her family through a computer or mobile phone.

After getting registered every citizen will get a password and have to fill out a digital census form after verification. The applicant will then receive the UTN number on the mobile, which has to be shown to the staff coming for the census so that it can be verified.

According to Dr. Zafar, all provinces have been taken on board and the first phase (of the census) will continue till March 15. The results of the census will be made public afterward.

Transgender persons will also be counted in the census for the first time.