Landslide in Pakistan's Khyber Pass buries trucks, dozens feared trapped

Three injured people had been found and rescue teams were searching for more survivors, officials said

April 18, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - PESHAWAR

Reuters
Rescue workers and people gather after trucks loaded with supplies were trapped in a landslide on the road close to the Torkham border, Pakistan April 18, 2023.

Rescue workers and people gather after trucks loaded with supplies were trapped in a landslide on the road close to the Torkham border, Pakistan April 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A landslide during a thunder and lightning storm on the main road through northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pass buried at least 10 trucks on April 18 and dozens of people were feared trapped, officials said.

"Ten to 15 trucks were completely or partially covered by the landslide close to the Torkham border due to a lightning strike during the storm," Abdul Nasir Khan, Deputy Commissioner of the Khyber district, told Reuters.

Three injured people had been found and rescue teams were searching for more survivors, officials said.

The landslide took place in the early hours of April 17 on the main route connecting Pakistan with land-locked Afghanistan.

