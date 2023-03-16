ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan judge offers to stop attempts to arrest Imran Khan if he surrenders in court

March 16, 2023 02:13 pm | Updated 02:13 pm IST - Islamabad

While hearing the case, the district court judge remarked that former PM Imran Khan should surrender unconditionally before seeking any favour from the court

PTI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan addresses the nation, on March 15, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

A district court judge in Pakistan said on Thursday he would halt attempts by the Islamabad police to arrest Imran Khan in a corruption case if the ousted premier surrendered before the court.

ALSO READ
Imran Khan leads thousands at election rally in Lahore as Islamabad police arrive to arrest him

Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal said this during the hearing of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) case seeking criminal proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief for hiding details of Toshakhana gifts.

The judge had re-issued non-bailable arrest warrants for 70-year-old Khan on February 28 and directed the capital city police to bring him to court by March 18.

While hearing the case, the judge remarked that Mr. Khan should surrender unconditionally before seeking any favour from the court.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Khan’s counsel presented the undertaking as per directions of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that his client would appear in the court on March 18.

The judge remarked what was the meaning of the undertaking if the former premier was not present.

“We want Imran to come to court. Why is he not coming? What is the reason? Imran Khan has to assist the police according to the law, not resist them,” he said.

ALSO READ
Foreign minister says Pakistan in ‘perfect storm’ of crises’

Khawaja Haris, Mr. Khan’s lawyer, clarified that he wanted to give an undertaking to appear in court on March 18.

The judge stated that he would prevent the Islamabad police from arresting Mr. Khan if he surrendered in court.

“Legally, Imran should have been directly brought to court… it wouldn’t have been possible to harass him during the court appearance,” the judge said.

He said there was no need for police to sit outside Mr. Khan’s residence if he had appeared before the court and also said that being a poor country, Pakistan cannot afford to waste its resources on such matters.

He said if Mr. Khan had appeared before the court, the arrest warrants would have been cancelled.

Mr. Khan’s lawyers requested that the non-bailable arrest warrants for him be forthwith cancelled.

The judge issued notices to the secretariat police and ECP and summoned them to court.

Earlier, the judge had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan and instructed the police to present him in court. Mr. Khan managed to dodge the arrest and later approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the cancellation of the warrants.

The IHC, while granting some relief to Mr. Khan, had told him to appear in the sessions court by March 13, but the former Prime Minister once again skipped the hearing.

Judge Iqbal on Monday re-issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khan and directed the police to bring him to court by March 18.

However, when the police reached Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore to arrest him on Tuesday, they were met with resistance, leading to two-day pitched battles between PTI supporters and law enforcement agencies. The clashes ultimately subsided after the courts intervened on Wednesday.

Mr. Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Mr. Khan has been asking for early elections to oust what he termed an "imported government" led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Mr. Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Pakistan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US