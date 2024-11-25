Imran Khan supporters march towards Islamabad amid heavy police crackdown in Pakistan

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf resumed its march towards Islamabad on Monday (November 25, 2024) after an overnight stop on the way amid stiff resistance by the authorities to foil the attempt to enter the capital and give a sit-in.

The 72-year-old jailed former premier issued a "final call" on November 13 for nationwide protests on November 24, denouncing what he termed as the stolen mandate, the unjust arrests of people and the passage of the 26th amendment, which he said has strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

Led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, the marchers began their journey from the devastated province on Sunday with the mission to reach the capital but faced obstacles on the roads.

The authorities had blocked the highways by placing shipping containers but the protestors accompanied by lifting equipment and other heavy machines worked their way by removing hurdles, but it skittled their speed and plans.

After a stopover for the night at Haro in the Attock district of Punjab, the party resumed its journey with the mission to reach the capital by midday today.

The government already banned rallies by imposing Section 144, a colonial-era law used to outlaw political activities, as a high-level delegation from Belarus was visiting Pakistan.

A high-level delegation from Belarus, led by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzinkov and including eight ministers and 43 business leaders, arrived in Islamabad on Sunday ahead of President Alexander Lukashenko’s official visit on Monday.

The President would hold discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the country’s Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir. It is expected that important agreements would be signed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries during the visit.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who received the delegation, said at a press conference on Sunday that the security measures were put in place to protect residents of the capital and their property, blaming the PTI for inconveniencing thousands of people.

While Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar in a statement questioned PTI’s repeated calls for strikes, terming them a “well-thought out conspiracy” against the country.

He regretted that the party always seemed to call for a protest at a time when global figures were visiting Pakistan, whether it be the Chinese premier’s visit, the SCO summit or other occasions.

But it all fell on deaf ears as the PTI leader stuck with the demand while saying that only Imran Khan called off the protest.

“We must advance and not turn back until Imran Khan is released,” CM Gandapur said in an address to the crowd on Sunday.

Bibi was also with the crowd against early announcements that she would not join the protest. She on Sunday also briefly addressed the supporters on the way from her car, showing frustration with the delay.

"Time is being wasted," she said, using a microphone. "Stay in your vehicles so we can reach there quickly." The protest participants will face formidable resistance when they reach the jurisdiction of the capital. Interior minister Naqvi vowed to arrest everyone entering the capital with the intention of protesting. Not only all major roads leading to the capital and within the city have been barricaded but also police and paramilitary troops deployed to deal with the miscreants.

Also, Rawalpindi police clashed with PTI workers at IJ Principal Road, arresting around 60 people after baton charges. Officials claim 100-150 workers of the party were dispersed at the site.

Meanwhile, PTI leaders allege that 490 workers and leaders have been arrested across Punjab, with 100 reported missing.

Khan has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was dismissed through a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been in Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi since last year facing, according to his party, over 200 cases; got bail in some of them, was convicted in some others, and hearings are going on for some more.

Khan's party won the largest number of seats in the February general elections despite contesting as independents as the party was denied an election symbol and the PTI chief has already alleged that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had “stolen the mandate” to grab power at the federal level.