HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan hands over ‘Indian’ monkey to street performer

‘Bahawalnagar Wildlife Department does not even have a single vet to treat the monkeys’

February 20, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - Lahore

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Pixabay

A monkey, which apparently crossed into Pakistan from India last week, was handed over to a local street performer after authorities at a local zoo in Pakistan's Punjab province refused to take the primate into the facility citing space crunch and lack of veterinarians, officials said on February 20.

Rescue teams captured the monkey from a 200 feet-high cellular tower after hours-long operation.

"Rescue 1122 of Emergency Punjab Services on Friday caught a monkey, which crossed into Pakistan from India bordering Bahawalnagar city [some 260 kms from Lahore]," Rescue 1122 official Muhammad Farooq told PTI on Monday.

Mr. Farooq said his department approached the Bahawalnagar Wildlife Department to house the monkey in the zoo, but authorities refused citing space crunch.

"The department said it has no extra cage in the zoo to put the monkey. Therefore it should be handed over to a madaari [local street performer] for its upkeep," he said.

District Wildlife Officer, Bahawalnagar, Munawar Hassain Najmi, told the Dawn newspaper that apart from space crunch at the local zoo, the Bahawalnagar Wildlife Department does not even have a single vet to treat the monkeys.

"The majority of the animals that crossed from India into Pakistan, especially langurs and monkeys, die from injuries, while the Bahawalnagar Wildlife Department does not even have a single vet to treat them," Mr. Najmi added.

Related Topics

World / Pakistan / India-Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.