Pakistan hands over 145 Indian fishermen to authorities

A Pakistani official said on Friday that 145 Indian fishermen were handed over to Indian authorities at a border crossing near Lahore.

Maj. Azam Sher said the fishermen were previously released from a Karachi prison and transported to Lahore.

They were imprisoned in the past year for illegally fishing in Pakistani territorial waters, he said.

Another group of Indian fishermen is to be released next month as a goodwill gesture. Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen in December 2016. It was reciprocated by India but with a smaller figure.