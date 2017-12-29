International

Pakistan hands over 145 Indian fishermen to authorities

Indian fishermen released from Malir jail sit in a train at a railway station in Karachi on December 28, 2017.

Indian fishermen released from Malir jail sit in a train at a railway station in Karachi on December 28, 2017.   | Photo Credit: AFP

They were previously released from a Karachi prison and transported to Lahore.

A Pakistani official said on Friday that 145 Indian fishermen were handed over to Indian authorities at a border crossing near Lahore.

Maj. Azam Sher said the fishermen were previously released from a Karachi prison and transported to Lahore.

They were imprisoned in the past year for illegally fishing in Pakistani territorial waters, he said.

Another group of Indian fishermen is to be released next month as a goodwill gesture. Pakistan released 220 Indian fishermen in December 2016. It was reciprocated by India but with a smaller figure.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 9:06:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-hands-over-145-fishermen-to-indian-authorities/article22326844.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY