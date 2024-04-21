Pakistan govt to deploy army to maintain peace during key by-elections on April 21

April 21, 2024 04:42 am | Updated 04:42 am IST - Islamabad

Pakistan on Saturday decided to deploy army troops to maintain peace during key by-elections that are to be held in the country on Sunday to fill the seats vacated by various candidates or where elections were postponed due to the death of candidates.

The general elections were held across the country on February 8 to elect representatives for the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies. But polls were cancelled for one National Assembly, two Punjab Assembly and one seat of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly respectively.

Apart from those, candidates who had won more than one seat opted for a chosen seat after elections, leaving the Election Commission of Pakistan to organise by-election on 21 seats, including five National Assembly and 16 provincial assembly seats.

Elections will be held on two seats of the National Assembly each in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and one seat in Sindh, whereas elections will be held on twelve seats of Punjab Assembly and two each of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies.

In Punjab, NA-132 (Kasur) and NA-119 (Lahore) were vacated by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while Shehbaz also gave up two of his provincial assembly seats in Lahore. He, however, retained his NA-123 seat in the National Assembly.

Due to the prevailing law and order situation, the ECP had asked the federal government to approve the deployment of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces (CAF) troops to keep peace, which endorsed the move and announced that to use the armed forces’ units as a quick response force.

The Ministry of Interior in its notification issued on Friday stated that the CAF and Pakistan Army units would be used as second and third tiers of security and they would be available with immediate effect till April 22 in all 21 constituencies.

“The exact number of troops, date/period, area and mode of deployment would be worked out by the ECP in consultation with all concerned stakeholders based on ground requirement/assessment. The date of de-requisitioning of the said deployment will be decided subsequently after mutual consultation among all stakeholders,” the notification stated.

Separately, the Punjab government had also asked the federal government to suspend mobile internet services in the province’s 13 districts and tehsils on April 21 to maintain law and order.

The move comes despite severe criticism by media and political leaders of a similar step on February 8 when mobile services were suspended to keep peace.

